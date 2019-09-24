Bloomberg’s phony ‘tolerance’ only
goes one way
I lived in New York City throughout Michael Bloomberg’s entire mayoralty. The thought of him writing an article imploring us to be “tolerant” of dissenting viewpoints is laughable at best. [“Dissent is essential for healthy democracy,” Sept. 19].
This is a man who sought to impose his personal will on his constituency every opportunity he got in an attempt to rid the city of his pet peeves.
Some examples are deciding how much soda people can drink in one sitting; deciding how much salt or fat people can consume; deciding whether and where people can smoke; and strong-arming through a change to the law creating a one-time exemption to term limits for him only, allowing him to run for a third term for seemingly no reason except the fact that he decided he still wanted to be mayor.
Do these sound like the actions of a man who would have welcomed dissent to any of these ideas?
Once again, Bloomberg and his ilk show us that tolerance is only expected to be extended in one direction.
Tom Turro
King George
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.