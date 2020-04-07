Bloomia provided a much appreciated bright spot
Many thanks to Bloomia of King George, along with Fredericksburg Virginia Main Street and the City of Fredericksburg, for brightening the homes and lives of those in our community last Saturday through “Operation Tulip Drop.”
What a beautiful outpouring of cheer and well-wishing to all those who drove through and received a generous bundle of colorful springtime!
“Flower power” as mentioned in Ms. Jett’s March 26 FLS article, is alive and well. Thank you for the uplift!
Debbie Simpson
Fredericksburg
