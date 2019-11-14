Blue wave does not signal the end times
In Sunday’s letter to the editor (diatribe might be a more apt description), Scott Karhan of Culpeper provided an interesting vision of Virginians’ upcoming political prospects [“Virginians, get ready to pay for election results”]. He foresees the Democrats’ victory in the Nov. 5 election as a herald of liberal anger, revenge and rampant passage of all manner of spurious legislation.
His summation provided a vitriolic, “simple” and very apocalyptic picture of the future (wage increases, 2nd Amendment trampling, infanticide) with a Democrat-guided agenda.
After his anguished legislative concerns were presented in “shotgun” fashion, he moved on to lament the government accountability that would be lacking in this blue majority.
He was especially worried about the allegations (no charges were filed) that were made against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, as well as the absence of checks and balances to protect the new minority.
Of these last two examples mentioned by Mr. Karhan, I wonder if he has had the same sexual predator concerns and accountability worries as it applies in spades to our favorite president.
Lastly, let me observe the irony that Mr. Karhan’s comments, with all their venom for the newly elected legislators, were placed, by chance, next to the FLS’ main editorial saluting veterans.
This wonderful FLS commentary for Veterans Day featured Lincoln’s magnanimous words during the Civil War to challenge the nation “with malice toward none, with charity for all.”
That spirit voiced by Lincoln, made in truly apocalyptic times, seems more apropos than that voiced by Mr. Karhan after Virginia went blue.
James Sargent
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.