Ruby Brabo cut through bureaucracy to help me
When I suddenly stopped getting paid for my son Hunter’s personal attendant hours, I appealed to Ruby Brabo, my local representative on the Board of Supervisors.
I had made several exhausting phone calls to Hunter’s case manager, his Medicaid insurance provider, and the company hired to manage the payment process, but was unable to bring about a resolution on my own.
But because Ruby has political connections through her association with the Virginia Association of Counties and through the various conferences and workshops she attends, she was able to put me directly in touch with Sen. Richard Stuart. She was also able to contact the secretary of Health and Human Services for Virginia to make them aware this was occurring and required investigation.
Thanks to her, a fire was finally lit under somebody’s feet, and I received payment. I also received a letter from the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which comes as close as you will ever get to an apology from big government.
This is true representation. Thank you, Ruby Brabo!
Lisa Pitts
King George