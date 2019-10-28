Ruby Brabo’s relationships are invaluable to region
To anyone who has spent time talking with Ruby Brabo and getting to know her, it is obvious that her passion to help people and her community is genuine and intense. King George County and the Fredericksburg region are fortunate to have someone like her serving them.
I cannot stress enough how invaluable the contacts are that she has made while working at the state and federal level. These relationships are key to finding innovative solutions to issues that affect our region and benefit her county.
Ruby has a knack for connecting the right people and getting them to the table to tackle issues. I’ve personally appreciated this talent as we have worked together on military and veteran issues during my time in the General Assembly.
Because of her impressive ability to set aside differences to work for the greater good, she and her colleagues have accomplished much for King George County. I endorsed Ruby Brabo in 2015, and I strongly endorse her again in 2019.
Delegate Robert
“Bob” Thomas
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.