Bring back funny ‘Non-Sequitur’ strip
While I enjoy the “Over The Hedge” comic strip, which is way better than the homogenized and pasteurized “Nancy,” “Non-Sequitur” is very missed.
You say “Non-Sequitur” had an offensive comment, which is why you instantly dropped it. But who was actually offended?
And you see nothing wrong with “Over The Hedge” morphing the two fat couch potato brothers into giant butts with heads watching TV?
You could have both by dropping the unfunny strips like “Brevity” and “The Flying McCoys” or “Rhymes With Orange” and better use those spaces for “Non-Sequitur.”
Just a thought: Keep “Over The Hedge” and put back “Non-Sequitur.”
Walter Usener
Stafford