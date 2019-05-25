Campaign for delegate has taken a nasty turn
I had not planned to get involved in the Republican primary this year. However, several disgusting political propaganda pieces that I have received in the mail prompted me to express my thoughts about Paul Milde.
I have known Paul Milde for over 20 years and served with him while I was on the Stafford School Board and Paul was on the Stafford Board of Supervisors. The picture that his opponent is attempting to paint of him is not the Paul that I know.
To drag up the past in an attempt to somehow tarnish him reeks of desperation, and I never thought his opponent would stoop to that level.
Paul, in my opinion, has always shown a desire to do what’s best for the residents of Stafford and has stuck by his conservative beliefs and convictions. He is, and has been, active in our community in a positive way and is a successful business owner. He has proven time and time again to be an effective supervisor, and earned the support of those who served with him, including his opponent, on the Board of Supervisors.
I know both candidates well and know them both to be good people. I am just sorry that the campaign took this “win at all costs” turn.
Robert Belman
Falmouth