Campaign signs don’t belong in right-of-way
Recently, on a beautiful fall day, I had occasion to drive around Spotsylvania County. The election season is upon us, and I was not surprised to see campaign signs displayed along our highways.
What surprised me, though, was that a few candidates had many of their campaign signs displayed on the highway right-of-way. It seems to me that if a candidate is seeking to represent us in Richmond, he would know that it is illegal to post signs of any kind on the state highway right-of-way.
I know that I will keep this in mind when I cast my vote on Nov. 5.
Ralph Kinch
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.