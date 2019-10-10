Campaign signs don’t belong in right-of-way

Recently, on a beautiful fall day, I had occasion to drive around Spotsylvania County. The election season is upon us, and I was not surprised to see campaign signs displayed along our highways.

What surprised me, though, was that a few candidates had many of their campaign signs displayed on the highway right-of-way. It seems to me that if a candidate is seeking to represent us in Richmond, he would know that it is illegal to post signs of any kind on the state highway right-of-way.

I know that I will keep this in mind when I cast my vote on Nov. 5.

Ralph Kinch

Spotsylvania

