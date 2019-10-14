Can we really put a price tag on clean air?
The editorial [“Virginia voters face a $6 Billion decision,” Oct. 2] reads like a paid political advertisement opposed to any positive action on a future with clean air. Unless you are staunchly anti-clean air, how can you so callously price the air we breathe as just another consumable commodity? Why be so capitalistically possessed to put a dollar value on even our air?
This editorial does not give the benefits of alternate sources of energy and making the case for voting “Yes” on this referendum. This is a shame for the future of Virginians.
Yes, it will cost to convert to renewable energy. It cost to put a man on the moon, but wasn’t the price worth it? To save the air we breathe, aren’t the stakes far greater? Even if you don’t believe in the science of climate change, wouldn’t having clean air, or any air, to breathe be worth the price?
A large part of this country’s huge energy demands is from air-conditioning.
This past August, I toured the coast of southern Europe from Athens, Greece, to Barcelona, Spain. I visited the major cities of Venice, Naples, Rome, Florence, Monte Carlo, and Marseille. I saw no A/C in these cities. Shop doors were open and the apartments built on top of businesses were small and did not have A/C.
One mountain range in Italy had dozens of wind towers built on it. Maybe if the price of energy went up while we converted to renewables, then our demand would go down and we could enjoy life more outside—like the Europeans.
If we demand that we keep our current affluent standard of living in the future and do not pay the price to convert to cheaper-in-the-long-run renewable energy, then we can always come from our cold offices to our cold homes and continue to breathe from our portable oxygen tanks—if we can afford them.
Andrew Johnston
Fredericksburg
