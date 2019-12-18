Can we trust Democrats to end gerrymandering?
The Virginia General Assembly, which will convene in January, is preparing to pass for the required second time a constitutional amendment which would establish a Virginia Redistricting Commission to draw fair legislative maps and end gerrymandering.
I am increasingly concerned that some Democratic legislators want to defeat this amendment. Instead, they would only pass statutes to govern redistricting in 2021.
Are we to trust they will create fair maps? Over the past decade, Republicans have repeatedly blocked redistricting reform bills. Democrats, however, have also shown they are not willing to draw legislative maps that fairly represent Virginia voters.
Just last year, in August 2018, Gov. Ralph Northam called a special session of the General Assembly to redraw 11 districts which had been determined by the federal court to be unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered. I was in the hearing room when the House Privileges and Elections Committee considered a map drawn by the Democrats.
To my dismay, the Democrats’ map looked every bit as gerrymandered as the Republican version. These politicians seemed more concerned about which delegates would be drawn out of their districts than in finding a solution to the problem of divided communities. It was clear to me that neither party would willingly give up the power that assured their seats.
I usually vote the Democratic ticket and was so very disappointed in the legislators from my party. We are being very naïve if we trust the Democratic legislature to draw fair maps without the protection of a constitutional amendment.
This amendment is a huge step forward! Please join me in letting your legislators know you want the amendment to pass so we can vote on it this fall in time for redistricting in 2021.
Frances Larkins
Stafford
