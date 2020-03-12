Canadian health system is not better
On March 8, The Free–Lance Star provided editorial space to Dr. Jay Brock, a Fredericksburg physician, advocating a “Canadian” single-payer medical system [“Canadians are happy with their single-payer system”].
But the FLS should have also stated that Dr. Brock is an advocate for Bernie Sanders’ single-payer healthcare plan and spoke for Sen. Sanders at the local Democratic forum on Feb. 27.
Further, the FLS should have provided space for an opposing point of view.
Dr. Brock states that Canadians like their health plan and implied that Americans do not like their health insurance. Polls put satisfaction with American health insurance at a respectable 71 percent.
There are many problems with the Canadian system: 1) For non-urgent health problems, Canadians wait months for treatment; and 2) No dental insurance, no prescription drug coverage, and no physiotherapy. Private insurance, which is out of reach for many low-income Canadians, covers these services.
Joe Biden’s health care plan is better. Joe would not force 149 million Americans to drop their health insurance. Bernie Sanders’ plan would cost $16 trillion over 10 years. Joe Biden’s plan would cost $750 billion and cover 97 percent of Americans.
I think FLS readers will understand that Joe Biden’s plan is doable, we can afford it, and it does not trash an entire insurance program in the unproven hope of creating a better system.
Henry S. Thomassen
Stafford
Editor’s note: Mr. Thomassen was the Democratic candidate for Stafford County treasurer in 2019.
