Canahui–Ortiz will fight for the people
It’s been 30 years since we’ve had a change in representation for the 54th District in the House of Delegates. It’s time for a fresh voice that represents all the people of the district.
Neri Canahui–Ortiz has been fighting for people since 2006 when he was elected as president of his carpenters’ union. While Del. Bobby Orrock has been working for corporations, Neri has been working or people against the big corporations, fighting for better wages and benefits, including healthcare.
Orrock has literally taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from the healthcare industry. Check VPAP.org and you’ll see where all the money comes from. Who do you think Orrock will be representing?
Neri believes in empowering people to make their own decisions and supports ways for us to have the tools to reach our decisions.
Orrock claims to be for education, but rarely has he received favorable ratings from the Virginia Education Association. His ratings on the environment are miserable. His civil liberties/rights record is dismal. The gun lobby loves him, though! As do those who don’t trust women to make their own health decisions. Orrock has been great for chickens and dogs, but not for people.
And “Bobby,” your first mailer said you were going to knock on my door. In the 30 years I’ve been here, you’ve never knocked on my door. You still haven’t.
Bob Martin
Spotsylvania
