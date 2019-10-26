Candidates don’t list party affiliation

In recent weeks, the public has received political advertisements from many candidates. It is notable that only one—a lady running for a state office from Stafford—identified her party affiliation. None of the others do in their written advertisements.

How is the public to know what political affiliation or philosophy, whether it be liberal or conservative, the candidate subscribes to?

I called several candidates to make this point. Other than weasel words, not one candidate would answer my direct question on why this is true.

Barry Ashby

Spotsylvania

