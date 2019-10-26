Candidates don’t list party affiliation
In recent weeks, the public has received political advertisements from many candidates. It is notable that only one—a lady running for a state office from Stafford—identified her party affiliation. None of the others do in their written advertisements.
How is the public to know what political affiliation or philosophy, whether it be liberal or conservative, the candidate subscribes to?
I called several candidates to make this point. Other than weasel words, not one candidate would answer my direct question on why this is true.
Barry Ashby
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.