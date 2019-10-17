These Spotsy School Board candidates deserve support

The children of Spotsylvania County deserve the very best. They deserve a quality, equitable education that meets the needs of our diverse student population in order to make them college and career ready.

We need people on our School Board who advocate for our students by being dedicated to this goal. We need School Board members who work to attract and retain highly qualified staff; who address the issues of school safety; who skillfully and responsibly navigate the intricacies of mandates and funding; who understand the requirements of our growing special needs, English learning, and trauma-affected students; who are responsive to their constituents; and who are devoted to the future of our children rather than a political party.

On Election Day, be sure to get out to vote for the candidates who will give our children the best: Dawn Shelley (Chancellor District); James Meyer (Courtland District); Erin Sherwood (Livingston District); and Rita Daniels (Salem District). A vote for them is a vote for our children.

Lisa Ehmer

Spotsylvania

