Carbon taxes should only pay for transportation
There are stories about how state legislators want Virginia to join the regional Transportation and Climate Initiative to reduce oil use and greenhouse gases.
Cutting down gasoline use sounds like a good idea considering all the geopolitical trouble that has been brewing among the Middle Eastern oil-producing nations since the 1970s.
The biggest flaw, however, with the TCI is that it wants to charge some type of carbon tax that will make gasoline prices go up by 15–30 cents a gallon.
The biggest question is where will the funds from this new carbon tax be spent? Will they go to roads or something else?
According to VDOT, every one-cent increase in the gas tax would raise $54 million a year for transportation funding if it was kept for that purpose.
So will the carbon tax go to Virginia’s Transportation Trust Fund for sidewalks, bridge repair or rail—or will it go to some open-ended spending programs that we have no clear ideas or answers on?
What Virginia’s legislators need to do before they join the TCI is make sure that it is set in stone that all taxes collected on gasoline and oil go into Virginia’s Highway Trust Fund.
If legislators are itching for a carbon tax, then they should raise the state’s existing gas tax and keep the money for improving Virginia’s transportation system. A 15- to 30-cent gas tax increase would raise up to $1.6 billion a year for transportation.
Imagine how many gallons of gasoline would be saved if the Interstate 95 Occoquan bottleneck were fixed permanently.
Carl Schwendeman
Powhatan
