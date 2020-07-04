Local care facilities

are protecting

their residents

Those of us with family members in COVID-19 affected community care facilities have been informed. The facility I deal with has been above board on all things COVID.

For three months, the administration and staff has done all that is humanly possible to keep the residents safe.

Staff have done window visits, face time calls and virtual lunch tours as much as possible for residents.

The Virginia Department of Health is involved. The general public does not need to know.

Please realize that every call means that much time not given to the residents.

Pamela Pollard

Ruther Glen

