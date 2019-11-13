Caregivers of mentally ill need help too

November is National Family Caregivers Month. So often people with mental illnesses are being cared for by family members or close friends. It can be a complex and complicated relationship that can be challenging to navigate—for both the individual dealing with the illness and their caregiver.

Mental Health America of Fredericksburg is sharing strategies to help caregivers strengthen relationships with their loved ones with mental illness:

1. It’s important for people with mental illnesses to have a voice and to be involved in their own recovery. As a caregiver, it is vital to work with your loved one to determine what they want and need—and make sure they are included in any decisions being made.

2. Set realistic goals for yourself and for your loved one. Realize that you’re only one person and that you can only accomplish so much in a day.

3. Set aside time for yourself. With the stress caregiving brings, time for yourself to reduce tension and bring your mind to rest is not selfish, but a necessity.

4. Ask for help. If there is a time where the demands of caregiving are pushing you past your breaking point, reach out to others.

5. Confide in another. Sharing your thoughts and stresses with a close friend or family member can be helpful in preventing burnout.

Mental Health America of Fredericksburg wants everyone to know that when we take the time to invest in our mental health, we can focus on creating an inclusive world for caregivers and those with mental illness to thrive, together.

