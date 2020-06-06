Cartoon gives a false impression
An uncast ballot is not a “missing” ballot.
On May 29, The Free Lance–Star reported on the high turnout in the Fredericksburg municipal elections “thanks to absentee ballots.” I agree with their “Opinion” that “helping people safely do what they are constitutionally entitled to do is a good thing.”
On the very same page, however, the FLS printed an editorial cartoon of a milk carton with the message “MISSING – 28 Million Mail-In Ballots from Last Four Elections.”
Concerned, I went to Snopes.com to fact-check and learned that the wording is identical to misinformation published in an April 2020 article on realclearpolitics.com. Both the cartoon and the article incorrectly used the term “missing” to describe ballots that were mailed out to voters but not cast by those voters.
Their figure was compiled by the U.S. Election Commission for three states that mailed a ballot to every registered voter in four elections from 2012 to 2018.
FLS readers may get the false impression that our mail-in ballots for Virginia elections could easily be lost or subject to fraud. They should be reassured that there are best practices in place in Virginia to prevent mishandling of ballots.
Virginia allows voters to request a ballot in the mail, but does not automatically send them to everyone. Mailed-out ballots cannot be forwarded and are returned to the election office if non-deliverable. In addition, “ballot tracing” is available to voters and election officials.
We need to be more careful not to undermine voter confidence in the voting process. Let’s focus on making sure every voter can participate safely in 2020.
Fran Larkins
Stafford
