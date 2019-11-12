CASA is grateful
for community’s generous support
All children deserve to have a village of people looking out for them, and kids who have been abused or neglected by their parents have a special need for support. Rappahannock CASA trains volunteer advocates to help protect traumatized children from further suffering and ensure that they get the care they need.
CASA can’t succeed without community volunteers and donors, and three local groups recently provided CASA with extraordinary support.
Garrisonville Dental recently raised more than $6,100 for CASA during the Smiles for Life campaign. Money generated by teeth whitening services over the course of several months was donated to CASA. It was a remarkably generous fundraiser.
The Fredericksburg Food Cooperative, which has its own fundraising needs as it gears up to open a local store, also recently helped CASA by generously donating $1,250—half the proceeds from its own fabulous Speakeasy fundraiser.
And last but not least, the Fredericksburg Area Running Club, longtime supporters of CASA, generated more than $7,700 for CASA via the annual Downtown Mile for CASA, a race organized by FARC. The club truly goes the distance to help kids.
CASA strives to steer traumatized children toward brighter futures, and we’re thrilled to have community partners providing such meaningful support. As CASA’s executive director, I hope these caring supporters know how much our staff, board and volunteers appreciate their efforts to help improve the lives of vulnerable children.
Janet Watkins
Executive Director, CASA
Fredericksburg
