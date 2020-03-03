Bishops not doing enough to stop abortion
Pro-life advocates are alarmed. Years of progress in placing legal restrictions on abortion in Virginia are now likely to be undone.
For the first time in 25 years, Democrats now have control of both the House and Senate in Richmond. They have wasted no time in passing legislation aimed at dismantling Republican pro-life laws that eliminate requirements for an ultrasound, counseling, and a 24-hour waiting period. The bills also allow abortions to be provided by medical professionals other than doctors and at places that don’t meet hospital standards. Is the Catholic Church part of the resistance?
Bishop Barry Knestout of the Richmond Diocese and Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Arlington Diocese con-celebrated Mass at the Greater Richmond Convention Center before the second annual March for Life rally on Feb. 13. In his homily, Bishop Knestout encouraged advocacy for life, and Bishop Burbidge said the opening prayer at the rally—two of many examples showing their strong support for the resistance.
Rightly so, as the Church preaches that the sanctity of human life, from the moment of conception to natural death, is basic to the Catholic faith. As such, abortion is morally wrong at any stage of pregnancy.
At the same time, prominent Catholic politicians who openly advocate abortion seem to be Catholics in good standing with the Church. The list includes Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and our own Sen. Tim Kaine—while our Virginia bishops remain silent.
This mixed message seems to say that you can advocate abortion and still be a Catholic in good standing. Nonsense.
It is time for Virginia’s bishops to clear the air and lead by refusing communion to Senator Kaine. Trying to persuade him in private conversations is not enough.
Roman Marciniak Jr.
Spotsylvania
