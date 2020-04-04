Cemetery’s actions are disgraceful
What is happening at Sunset Memorial Gardens is a total disgrace! The governor’s executive order instructed all non-essential personnel to stay home if possible, but the cemetery had its personnel do spring cleaning—which they obviously define as removing everything off of our loved one’s grave sites.
When did spring cleaning become an essential function?
They are piling everything up and stuffing it all in bags and dumpsters. These are not broken, worn items, but new wrought-iron flagpoles, lanterns, and expensive artificial flowers just placed there for Easter.
Losing a loved one is hard enough on families, but when their place of rest is disturbed in such a manner, it’s unforgivable.
We have had nothing but problems since my father was laid to rest there. It took them eight years to fix a leaking storm drain that carried all the dirt away from his plot until we could touch the cement vault.
This company has no respect for the deceased or their families.
Tracey Chewning
Spotsylvania
