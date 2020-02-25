‘Chair yoga’ keeps my spirits up
I would like to give a big hug and thank you to Pat Fitzsimmons, RN, a yoga therapist who teaches a class on Wednesday afternoon at Stafford Hospital. She is a wonderful therapist who has patience with people, especially me!
I would also like to give a huge thanks to Virginia Schaffer at Mary Washington Cancer Center for organizing this wonderful and therapeutical program. She also made this class a wonderful event to attend.
“Chair yoga” therapy has helped me to relax and just accept the fact that I have blood cancer and I need to deal with it forever. Just having cancer is scary, and it has changed my life in many ways.
I move forward and try to keep my strength up and be brave. Yoga class has helped in keeping me focused on myself and my daily life by making every day special and making sure that I eat right, exercise mentally and physically, and smile!
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford
