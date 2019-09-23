Chairman Trampe fights for those

he serves

For the last four years, I have had the privilege of serving alongside Dr. Paul Trampe from the Salem District as a member of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors. Trampe shows his deep love for Spotsylvania County and a passion for the citizens he serves.

Dr. Trampe has been instrumental in fighting for our schools and giving them incremental increases over the last four years, yet being fiscally responsible with spending to keep our taxes low. He continues to fight for better roads and actively seeks responsible avenues to reduce congestion.

He gives every matter brought before the board his full attention and shows forethought and knowledge to each and every vote he makes. He has been a true mentor for me to watch and follow. For these reasons and many more, I ask the citizens of the Salem District to please vote for Dr. Paul Trampe for supervisor.

Greg Benton

Livingston District Supervisor

Spotsylvania

