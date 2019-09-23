Chairman Trampe fights for those
he serves
For the last four years, I have had the privilege of serving alongside Dr. Paul Trampe from the Salem District as a member of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors. Trampe shows his deep love for Spotsylvania County and a passion for the citizens he serves.
Dr. Trampe has been instrumental in fighting for our schools and giving them incremental increases over the last four years, yet being fiscally responsible with spending to keep our taxes low. He continues to fight for better roads and actively seeks responsible avenues to reduce congestion.
He gives every matter brought before the board his full attention and shows forethought and knowledge to each and every vote he makes. He has been a true mentor for me to watch and follow. For these reasons and many more, I ask the citizens of the Salem District to please vote for Dr. Paul Trampe for supervisor.
Greg Benton
Livingston District Supervisor
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.