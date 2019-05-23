Challenger should step aside in 28th District
The upcoming election for the House of Delegates is pivotal for the whole commonwealth. We cannot afford to allow the House to fall under the control of Democrats in November, not with the wish list of legislation we witnessed on display in the 2019 legislative session.
Our fight for the conservative soul of Virginia will take place before the November general election. It’s actually happening now during the 28th District’s Republican primary race.
Del. Bob Thomas’ Republican challenger has engaged in a campaign of half-truths, relentlessly failing to share with his intended audience all facts surrounding votes made by Del. Thomas during the 2018 legislative session.
Paul Milde has focused on two issues: Medicaid expansion and long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) funding. Here’s the whole truth:
Medicaid expansion allows for impoverished Virginians to receive medical care. Virginians, absent a disability, have a work requirement, and only those earning at or below 138 percent of the current poverty level receive coverage.
LARC funding, touted in Milde’s campaign as a “slush fund for Planned Parenthood,” is actually made available to multiple clinics that apply for funding. It may not be used for abortions, but only for LARC. Women already seeking an abortion will be offered LARC through this fund, which would prevent future abortions, as they prevent pregnancies.
If Paul Milde has the 28th District’s and this commonwealth’s best interests in mind, he would step aside because he cannot beat Joshua Cole. A vote for Paul Milde in June will place Cole in the House in November, no matter how well intended Paul may be.
That’s bad news for the 28th and Virginia.
Morgan Burch
Stafford