Chancellor Convenience Center still accepting yard waste from residents
This is in response to the June 8 letter by Timothy Fahey in regards to the Chancellor Convenience Center not collecting yard waste beginning in mid-September [“What is Spotsy’s plan for yard waste?”]
The Chancellor Convenience site is not stopping their collection of yard waste and debris. I talked to one of the employees about this, and he stated that ever since the initial letter came out, they have been bombarded with questions and concerns about the issue.
Where the confusion lies is with a sign that was posted, now removed, that stated that as of September 2018, No Commercial yard waste will be accepted at the Chancellor Convenience site and that it will need to be taken to the Livingston location instead.
So for everyone concerned, yes, you can still take your yard waste and debris to the Chancellor Convenience site for the foreseeable future.
Brian Creed
Spotsylvania