Changes at Pratt cause headaches for patients
As recently advertised in The Free Lance–Star, Pratt Medical has again joined forces with another physician group. How many times do patients have to go through these changes?
For years it was Pratt Medical; then they switched to Sentara Pratt Medical, then back to Pratt Medical, and now Pratt Medical HCA VA Physicians. Of course, each time patients are asked to redo all their medical forms because the new company name is not on the old forms even though our name, address, phone number, medical history, insurance, etc. has not changed.
So after seeing these ads over the weekend on Pratt’s new partnership, I noticed that the Stafford/Garrisonville office has been closed, but there are three Fredericksburg offices. Guess this new “partner” doesn’t think anyone in Stafford needs health care in the north end of the county.
I called to confirm my upcoming scheduled appointment with their dermatologist but found out they no longer have one. WHAT? When were you going to notify me?
So then I asked what office my primary care physician moved to, but found out she, too, no longer works there. Again, when were they going to notify me? Where are my medical records?
Seriously, Pratt Medical, how about more attention on customer care and courtesy to your patients when you decide to make major changes like this?
Oh, and by the way, the population on file for Stafford County was listed as 144,361 in 2016 and for Fredericksburg it was 28,360 in 2017. I would say that Stafford needs a health care facility real soon.
Anyone interested in opening a new medical facility in North Stafford? This is the perfect time to do so.
Lisa Dawn Taylor
Stafford
