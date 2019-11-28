Changes made
The commentary [“Fredericksburg needs a climate change plan,” Nov. 19] is absolutely correct. The city must develop a plan to combat the catastrophic effects of climate change.
The damage done to the environment through greenhouse gas emissions today will not be felt for another 40 years. It is already too late to reverse its effects, so it’s imperative that we act now to dampen further consequences.
By the year 2100, it’s predicted that the rise in global temperature will be about 4°C (or 7.2°F). This temperature increase may not seem like much, but its effects will be devastating.
One such example is the rise in sea level. With just a 3.6°F increase, the coasts will be flooded with water, making the land uninhabitable. Entire cities miles from the coast will be flooded, and those who live near the coast will be forced to travel inland.
These effects cannot be stopped, but with a world-wide effort to curb the effects of climate change, these events can become less troublesome, and a climate change plan for Fredericksburg can only help.
Zhachory Wilson
Spotsylvania
The best way to massively cut back on the carbon footprint in our region is to create a Transportation grid system that will reduce peoples driving time and reduce traffic congestion. If this transportation grid reduced just 2 miles of driving time for 25,000 cars it would be equivalent to reducing 50,000 miles per day of driving. At the same time it would reduce traffic congestion of tens of thousands of more cars reducing more air pollution.
I'm proposing a new road that will enhance the regional Transportation grid, will reduce driving time and traffic congestion.
Please visit my facebook page to see it and if you support it then say "I SUPPORT THE STUDY" in the comments of the petition.
You’re correct, the effects cannot be stopped. That’s because there is absolutely no empirical evidence that they will even happen. Predictions of scary sea level rise is a perfect example. Six thousand years ago the Arctic was four to six degrees Celsius warmer than it is today. This has been documented by numerous peer reviewed papers. Yet there was no global flood that affected coastal areas. And of course these scary predictions are always decades down the road. The problem with many of these predictions is that we now have several decades of observation after many were made, with virtually none coming remotely close to reality.
Yes we can continue to take steps to protect our environment. But fossil fuels are going to be the largest portion of the planets energy mix for decades. There is simply no energy source that is technically capable of replacing them at this time. Plus developing countries such as China, India and many African nations are not going to deny their citizens the chance to escape poverty.
There is one more scientific issue we can’t affect. That’s the magical zero CO2 level. If we were able to achieve zero CO2 (which we can’t) the results produced from climate change calculations performed using the MAGICC climate model simulator (MAGICC: Model for the Assessment of Greenhouse-gas Induced Climate Change) prove the point. MAGICC was developed by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research under funding by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Here are their estimates.
https://inconvenientfacts.xyz/magicc-simulator?fbclid=IwAR0VEQ6B_g5UoYv5SzXH4bXLyJt3nMF3D8LFd3aMWOSkzy_AO8GoC_UYQyw
So, by effectively destroying modern civilization, all we could possibly do is reduce the guesstimated projected temperature by less than two tenths of a degree by 2100. If you still believe that somehow there is a climate crisis going on, although the empirical data doesn’t support that idea, it would make much more sense to spend our time determining how to adapt to whatever changes may occur.
