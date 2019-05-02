Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the doctor, President Trump is going after your health care again. The Trump Department of Justice has come out in favor of declaring all of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.
Recently 20 Republican-run states sued the federal government to have the ACA declared unconstitutional. Their argument was that since Congress reduced the penalty for not having insurance (the individual mandate) to zero, it no longer operated like a tax, which was the basis upon which the Supreme Court upheld the law.
So, the argument goes, if it is no longer a tax, then the entire law is unconstitutional because Congress would not want the law to function without it.
This is incorrect, because Congress did want the law to operate. It did not invalidate any of the law and did not eliminate the tax; it only reduced it.
However, a Texas district court judge has ruled that the ACA is unconstitutional, and the DOJ has come out in favor of dumping the entire ACA without any replacement health care plan.
The case will be appealed. But if the law is ultimately struck down without a replacement, then everyone on Obamacare will be affected, and the entire health care industry will be thrown into chaos.
Anyone with a pre-existing condition will find it almost impossible to get coverage even at exorbitant rates. If you are covered and become seriously ill, the insurance company may drop your coverage at the next anniversary date. There will be lifetime caps on coverage again. Your children will not be covered until age 26 anymore.
The industry will return to cherry-picking only healthy people to insure. If you think you might get sick in the future, it’s time to pay attention.
James Spragins
Stafford