Charlottesville story missing important piece
Now that “Charlottesville” has become an inflection point in the history of the Republic on par with the Civil War, Great Depression and World War II, it’s time to start telling the full story and not just the self-serving ones put forth by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and others.
Yes, there was a lot of blame to go around, but the one man who has avoided the spotlight since the beginning is Charlottesville’s former Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy.
Bellamy, a carpetbagger from out-of-state, achieved early notoriety in Charlottesville for his racist and homophobic tweets while working for the Albemarle County School District. When he was fired from that job as a result, the citizens of Charlottesville didn’t care and elected him vice-mayor.
It was Bellamy, who often sports a Louis Farrakhan-style bow tie, who first made the Robert E. Lee statue an issue, and it was Bellamy who conspired with Mayor Mike Signer to “let the two sides fight” when protests erupted.
Bellamy may not be responsible for out-of-town thugs from both sides pouring into Charlottesville, but he bears a lot of the blame for what happened there. No telling of the “Charlottesville” story should go without pointing the finger at him as one of the main instigators of that tragic event.
Paul S. Cariker
Spotsylvania