Check before changing your health plan
I have seen a couple of doctors lately, and they have posted that they are not participating in the Mary Washington Hospital Medicare Advantage HMO plan. Since this plan is an HMO, only a minority of local doctors can see you. You will be unable to go to large medical centers like UVA or VCU for care.
This Medicare Advantage Plan may seem like it offers some good incentives, but if something sounds too good to be true, that’s usually the case. One doesn’t want to dive into something and regret it later.
Bottom line, before jumping into this plan, contact your doctor first and confirm that he or she is a participant.
Jeanne Madigan
Stafford
