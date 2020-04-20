China should be held accountable
for spread of disease
Being a member of the global economy requires that a nation be a responsible member of the global community.
Recent reports say that U.S. intelligence warned in November of a contagion that was sweeping through Wuhan Province in China.
Without getting too far down into the weeds on the timeline as published by Axios and others on the internet, Chinese officials did everything within their power to keep the seriousness of the new coronavirus secret. They did not announce until Jan. 20 that it could spread from person to person, almost a week after the first known carrier of the illness arrived in the United States.
On Jan. 28, China agreed to let the World Health Organization investigate the outbreak, but did not allow investigators in until Feb. 16.
It is believed that this virus, along with SARS, began at a wild/wet animal market. China has not learned the lesson, as they have reopened those markets.
Because of the lack of a robust investigation and efforts to hide this from the global community, the world has been plunged into a pandemic and recession. Lives have been upended, businesses are in danger of failing, and mass burials are taking place in New York.
China should be held accountable for its lack of action to mitigate the impact of this disease.
China wants to be a major manufacturing hub to boost its economy, but it should understand that to be a member of the global economy, it has a responsibility to be a country that can be trusted to act responsibly.
Karen Barnhart
Stafford
