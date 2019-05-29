Citizen involvement makes a difference
Many people are posting online about various issues in Stafford County. I applaud many of the comments and insight provided. However, the hard part for me is the sentiment that underlies some of these comments.
That sentiments goes something like this: “Well, going to meetings and getting involved accomplishes nothing in this county, so I am just going to complain and not put my time into changing things.”
Eleven years ago, the citizens of Stafford County got together to defeat a giant power company that wanted to put ugly towers throughout Stafford. After a two-year battle, the lines were placed underground.
As I noted in the April 8, 2008, FLS article, people took time to get involved and speak out and continued to put pressure on the decision-makers.
Please teach our children to get involved and speak out for what is right and the concerns they have about our county. Train up a generation to get involved and be model activist citizens, not armchair social media commentators. Problems are not fixed with Band-Aids—real long-term solutions come from “constant pressure, consistently applied.”
Is Stafford willing to be known as an activist community that works for the best interests of its citizens? Eleven years ago we did. What will we do in 2019?
Holly Hazard
Stafford