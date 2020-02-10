Citizens of Virginia oppose gun control
My opinion on Ralph Northam’s gun bill proposal is that it is extremely wrong and unconstitutional.
My governor wants to take away guns from law-abiding citizens. The citizens of Virginia have shown that they are completely against gun control.
Gun control has been proven not to work in all the states and cities that have attempted to do it in the past. Criminals will always find a way to acquire guns, and gun control only takes them from law-abiding citizens who have the right under the Second Amendment to bear arms.
Gabriel Cook
Stafford
Curious that both Mr. Mossey and Mr. Mangham fall back to "polls," when the letter-writer didn't mention polls at all.
And of course when it comes to the Second Amendment, polls don't matter. At all.
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia drops the mike at the end of Heller with this beautiful gem:
"the enshrinement of constitutional rights necessarily takes certain policy choices off the table."
Today the Virginia House of Delegates takes their final vote on one of the more repugnant gun control bills this year. Just in case you aren't paying attention, it is exactly this kind of bill which sparked the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement, in spite of the gun-haters' lies that none of the bills are unconstitutional.
Even the courts in CALIFORNIA have acknowledged that arbitrary magazine capacity limits violate the Second Amendment.
It is some "law-abiding" citizens that are the real danger, precisely because we do not know what they are capable of. The police can handle criminals, but not men who decide they need to defend their yards with guns from leaves blowing from a neighbor. Just ask Guy Prudhomme's widow how safe she found her neighborhood in Spotsylvania.
Don't you ever get tired of regurgitating that same old nonsense? You love to trot out that one nut. One. Who is now in JAIL for his crime.
What about those who abuse and misuse alcohol, and end up killing the family in the mini-van? We never know what THEY are capable of - until they murder. And since you are math-challenged, let me help you: TWICE as many are killed in alcohol related incidents than with firearms of ALL circumstances, even including the 2/3rds which are suicides.
You're busted. We know. You don't care about lives, you just want to control people.
"It is some "law-abiding" citizens that are the real danger, precisely because we do not know what they are capable of. " I am amazed that you can leave your home, knowing that "some "law-abiding" citizens that are the real danger". It must be a miserable existence, knowing that every stranger is armed and a potential murderer.
Depending on the police for your own private protection is risible. The police have no duty to protect you or to "handle the criminals" and they are minutes away, while those "law-abiding" citizens that are the real danger, are right next to you! Horrors! But don't worry, passing some laws that the People deem unconstitutional and won't obey will surely protect you.
Mr. Mossey, the pollsters also indicated that Ms. Clinton was going to win the White House with one of the largest margins in history.
Most citizens of Virginia actually support gun reform legislation since the current leadership was elected after very publicly running on that platform. Most polls also suggest that Virginians want gun reform legislation passed despite the opposition of a very vocal minority.
