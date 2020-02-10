Citizens of Virginia oppose gun control

My opinion on Ralph Northam’s gun bill proposal is that it is extremely wrong and unconstitutional.

My governor wants to take away guns from law-abiding citizens. The citizens of Virginia have shown that they are completely against gun control.

Gun control has been proven not to work in all the states and cities that have attempted to do it in the past. Criminals will always find a way to acquire guns, and gun control only takes them from law-abiding citizens who have the right under the Second Amendment to bear arms.

Gabriel Cook

Stafford

