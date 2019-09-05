Citizens will foot the bill for illegal immigrants
So Gov. Ralph Northam was quoted saying, “Our doors are open and our lights are on,” adding that immigrants and refugees were encouraged to come to the state. “No matter who you are, no matter who you love, and no matter where you come from, you are welcome in Virginia.”
Does anyone have any issues with this? Northam even failed to eliminate murderers, rapists, thieves, child molesters, arsonists and enemies of the U.S. that want to destroy us.
I guess our governor is willing to accept untold numbers of immigrants with no vetting whatsoever. And let me guess who’s going to pay for their free healthcare, education, housing and food? That’s right—U.S. citizens.
Larry Bickmann
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.