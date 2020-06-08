City needs to cut back on phone alerts
It is time for the City of Fredericksburg to better manage the use of its emergency phone system. The system rings our phone ad nausea all hours of the day and night for anything from foul weather reports (which we don’t need) to alerts for city curfews (which we seniors also don’t need).
When the alert goes on, it is also turned off, doubling the number of calls. Last week, we were called after midnight several times for curfew alerts, many more times during waking hours.
Seniors like us, in particular, do not need any of these calls, but I for one like to know we have this system in case we ever had a real emergency. It just needs better judgment on when to use it.
The phone creates the shrillest noise in the house. Verizon and other phone companies finally got better (but not perfect) control over ‘robo’ calls. The city has now created a system that replaces them. It’s time for better management.
George Beddoe
Fredericksburg
