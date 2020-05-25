City candidates ran civil campaigns

Kudos to the candidates in the Fredericksburg City elections last Tuesday! They should be complimented for running an election campaign free of personal attacks so prevalent in current politics.

Information was calmly provided to potential voters, both in person and through the media, emphasizing candidates’ own vision for the city rather than the all-too-common practice of criticizing their opponents.

It was a look at how politics could be. Bravo!

Norma Woodward

Fredericksburg

