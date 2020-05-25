City candidates ran civil campaigns
Kudos to the candidates in the Fredericksburg City elections last Tuesday! They should be complimented for running an election campaign free of personal attacks so prevalent in current politics.
Information was calmly provided to potential voters, both in person and through the media, emphasizing candidates’ own vision for the city rather than the all-too-common practice of criticizing their opponents.
It was a look at how politics could be. Bravo!
Norma Woodward
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.