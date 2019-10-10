City Council needs to act on housing crisis
Seven hundred fifty-seven Fredericksburg families, or 7 percent of the city’s total households, were evicted between July 2018 and July 2019. For those 13 months, evictions averaged 58 per month and roughly 15 per week.
Those 757 evictions are part and parcel of the affordable housing crisis in Fredericksburg, which is particularly acute for the city’s working poor families with a total annual household income between $24,000 and $61,000 who spend 30 percent or more of it on housing. Too often, these families are only one unexpected expense (i.e., medical emergency, vehicle breakdown or loss of employment) from homelessness.
The Fredericksburg City Council is more than aware of this crisis. Earlier this year, we briefed council members about the affordable housing crisis, with emphasis on the high number of evictions in the city, and recommended that they establish a housing trust fund through which deserving, working poor families could be offered one-time financial assistance to avoid eviction.
The cost of such assistance would be far less than the direct and indirect costs incurred by the city and the larger community when a family is evicted from housing.
As of this date, we are not aware of the council undertaking our recommendation or any other measure to address this crisis. That is unacceptable.
Bob Straight
Virginia Organizing
Stafford
