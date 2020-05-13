City keeping Canal Path clean and safe
Here’s to Fredericksburg and its staff for keeping our popular Canal Path clean and safe, and subtly reminding us that we are all in this together.
Thank you for providing free dog dung bags and trash cans. Dog feces contain bacteria which spreads diseases such as Giardia and salmonella. These bacteria cause serious illness in humans.
Picking up dog waste also keeps deadly pollutants out of the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay. As a dog owner, take advantage of this free opportunity to do your part.
Thanks also for the new safety notices to pass single file—six feet apart.
As the weather warms up, more and more of us will be enjoying the outdoors. We have the city to thank for keeping us mindful of others.
Amanda Stebbins
Fredericksburg
