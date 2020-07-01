City officials
deserve gratitude
Roy Gratz‘s letter [“Protests remind me of the 1960s,” June 30] about songs in unchanging times shows a level of erudition that I could not hope to achieve. But as a contemporary, I have seen a lot of change in corporate America.
Racists have been removed from interviewing slots for candidates, have had visits from management telling them in private that such behavior is unacceptable and requires an apology, and promotions are given for earned accomplishment.
That said, I think the mayor and council of this city deserve a lot of credit in extremely trying times for living the virtue of the Roman republic: ”In media stat virtus” (In the middle stands virtue). They have had criticism from both sides as they try to get us all on a tightrope over a chasm of chaos.
They laid the groundwork for years on actions they took regarding the auction block. They admit mistakes. They try for transparency. I, for one, think they deserve our gratitude and help, and when the time comes for higher taxes, our support.
We are, all of us, in this together.
William Wachter
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.