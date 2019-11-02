City officials
must prepare
for the future
The great task facing the City of Fredericksburg is creating a community with a sustainable economic base, viable neighborhoods with more home ownership, and a functioning city on the I–95 corridor that likely will be the urban center for a region with 750,000 residents in the future.
This urban center will be larger than such areas as Roanoke Valley. It will take leadership to prepare the city for a viable, healthy future.
Communities such as Charleston, S.C., Chattanooga, Tenn., and Greenville, S.C., are thriving. But this city has not yet found the means to accomplish what has taken place in those other communities.
Rodger Provo
Fredericksburg
