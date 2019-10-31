In Spotsylvania County, The Ministry Has Fallen. The Death Eaters are in charge. Time to vote them out.
Board of Supervisors' Tim McLaughlin, David Ross and Paul Trampe have shown they do not know how to plan and have a bone to pick with schools. They made sure to release their money for the schools after the Spring Job Fair so that SCPS could not offer contracts on site to the first tier teachers. The result? Dedicated retirees and long term subs for the vacancies.
Even voters with no children should be concerned with these BOS strikes against the schools. Schools with good reputations protect your property value and bring in business revenue. Not an anti-schools BOS-3 which decreased full time equivalent positions in the schools to minus four albeit a pledge of cheap glue sticks, staplers, and tape ‘for the children’ but gave a 31 percent increase in FTEs for other county services.
Anyone remember the Massaponax ‘Boil Water in Effect’ Spring 2017 fiasco? BOS-3 created a surge in housing developments in that area (classroom trailers are back) and the Route 1 water main broke due to stress on the system.
On the Spotsy ballot, please vote for the teacher-endorsed candidates: Amy Laufer (Senate 17); Neri Canahui (House 54th); Morgan Goodman (House 55th); Jess Foster (House 88th); Chancellor: Amanda Blalock (Board of Supervisors) and Dawn Shelley (School Bd); Courtland: Write In: Kim Wyman (BOS) and James Meyer (SB); Livingston: Raymond Bell (BOS) and Erin Sherwood (SB); Salem: Deborah Frazier (BOS) and Rita Daniels (SB).
If you can’t trust Minerva McGonagall, who can you trust? Not those with ‘death eater’ ideology. Wands Up Nov. 5!
Sue Sargeant
Fredericksburg
