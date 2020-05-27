City should consider a pedestrian zone
I have often thought that one of the best things Fredericksburg could do to enhance its appeal would be to create a pedestrian zone in the downtown business district.
Given that the Chatham Bridge will soon be closed and we are in the midst of a pandemic, now would be a great time to begin that process.
The pedestrian zone would allow the restaurants on Caroline and William streets to expand their outdoor dining as spring weather arrives.
I’m sure the fine citizens of Fredericksburg and its neighboring counties would support these restaurants in a responsible fashion.
I would ask the city leadership to consider
this matter.
Michael Menke
Stafford
