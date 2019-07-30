Residents appreciate clean parks in city, Stafford County
As an avid dog walker, people watcher, taxpayer and native to our environs, kudos to Stafford and Fredericksburg and their departments of parks and recreation for creating such delightful areas for residents to meet, play, exercise and enjoy the outdoors.
Keeping the parks clean (especially after floods and major events—Earth Day, 4th of July and scheduled sports activities) can’t be easy, but somehow it is always done.
The new bike and walking paths only add another layer of enjoyment to families and friends playing futbol, bocce, soccer and impromptu volleyball. The sounds of so many neighbors taking advantage of all the facilities is proof that their well-thought-out parks are a vital and appreciated success!
Mary Raye Cox
Stafford