Climate change folks should set the example
Climate change is in the current news cycle almost as much as impeachment news. There are large protests and conferences all over the world.
However, I question the sincerity of those who have participated in these events. The protesters trash the very planet they are claiming to save as conference attendees jet to exotic locations, leaving carbon footprints as large as a small city’s.
Since they lack the courage to face the villainous countries that are contributing the most pollution, they pick an easy target and attack the U.S. and its industries. Fossil fuel is the target, but they fail to realize that virtually everything that makes them comfortable is directly linked to fossil fuel.
Sure, solar and wind power are attractive alternatives, except both are expensive and inefficient. France has a countryside dotted with windmills, but even with thousands of them, they produce less than 5 percent of the electricity generated there. Solar panels are less than 30 percent efficient and are susceptible to weather and particulates in the air.
So if these climate change folks want to actually do something to help the environment, instead of protesting and whining at conferences they should go out and plant a few trees. Guess what? That reduces carbon dioxide and cleans the air.
The other thing that can be done is to not buy any products made in China or India, the world’s largest polluters. China is especially bad because every factory uses dirty coal to produce its products, such as cell phones and computers.
This also includes solar panels. Most of the world’s solar panels come from China. Dirty coal is used during their production , and dangerous chemicals are left in the soil.
So if you are a climate change believer, go plant a tree, and stop buying stuff from China.
John W. Powell
Stafford
