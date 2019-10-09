Closer camp for grieving children

in Virginia

I would like to add to the article recently published in The Free Lance–Star Health section [“Children bond over shared losses, s’mores,” Sept. 8] about a special camp in Pennsylvania for children who suffer the loss of a loved one.

There is actually a camp closer for those living in Virginia—Comfort Zone Camp in Richmond. We found this camp back in 2008 when my kids lost their father unexpectedly. This camp and their volunteers have the experience necessary in dealing with grieving children of all ages. It allows your child to know they are not alone, breaking their isolation and getting them back to being a kid again.

Those attending will meet other children from across the country who have experienced a similar loss. The camp atmosphere of healing helps the children better understand their grief while learning skills to cope with their loss in everyday life.

Comfort Zone Camp is now celebrating 20 years of giving. How awesome! Check out their web page at: comfortzonecamp.org.

If you don’t need them due to a family loss, they need you. They are always looking for volunteers and contributions (both personal and corporate). Your support makes it possible for so many grieving children to attend this wonderful camp.

Lisa Dawn Taylor

Stafford

