Cole is a hypocrite for inviting Alec Baldwin
I was shocked when I heard that Joshua Cole invited Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin to come to Fredericksburg to help with his campaign for the Virginia House of Delegates.
Alec Baldwin has a long and public history of homophobia, misogyny and violence. This is not about a single incident or slip up; this is about a frightening pattern of behavior that is not representative of the values Cole claims to support.
From screaming at his pre-teen daughter and calling her a “rude thoughtless little pig” to labeling and physically threatening an openly gay reporter as a “toxic little queen,” Baldwin doesn’t just stop at verbal abuse and bullying.
Alec Baldwin has repeatedly engaged in physical violence. Just last year, he was arrested in New York and charged with assault and harassment after he attacked a man in a dispute over a parking spot. At the time of Baldwin’s arrest, the victim was in the hospital in stable condition. Baldwin’s history of violence is extensively documented by the news media.
Baldwin recently admitted to being a “sexist” and to “bullying women,” yet was invited by Josh Cole to support his campaign. When questioned about this recently, Cole feigned ignorance of Baldwin’s past, then tried to hide behind an outside special interest group. But Joshua Cole is in charge of his campaign.
Cole claims to believe “hate has no home here” in Fredericksburg. Now he is welcoming it?
This makes me wonder if we can trust Josh Cole in Richmond. If he is so star-struck here at home that he is willing to cast aside everything he claims he stands for, how can we possibly trust him to look out for us in Richmond?
Laura Hoppe
Stafford
