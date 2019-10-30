Cole supports Beto’s firearm confiscation
When a candidate proudly promises to confiscate firearms in blatant violation of the due process protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, it is probably wise to believe them.
Candidate Josh Cole is on the record supporting the confiscation of firearms. He’s so on board with the plan, he proudly campaigned in downtown Fredericksburg alongside the notorious “would be a gun-grabber if anyone voted for him” Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke!
None of the confiscation plans promised by these candidates even start to address the guns illegally owned by the actual perpetrators of the overwhelming majority of gun violence: gangs and street criminals of select inner cities—not coincidentally governed by Democrats!
I dare you to ask them how they plan to confiscate those firearms. Take a lunch, you’ll be in for a long wait. Democrats have already refused to apply red flag laws to gangs—look it up.
Law-abiding citizens are tired of being blamed and punished for the actions of criminals.
Josh Cole and his Democrat buddies are all about taking guns away from the law-abiding. When the legally-owned firearms of law-abiding citizens are a threat to your plans for government, that’s the REAL red flag that should terrify each one of us to our very core.
Indeed, when a candidate proudly promises to confiscate your firearms, it is probably even wiser to vote against them on Nov. 5th.
Theron Keller
Fredericksburg
