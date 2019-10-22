Josh Cole will fight for all local students
My grandfather, Douglas Carter, served on the Fredericksburg City School Board for more than half a decade. In 1988, he became the city’s first black School Board chairman.
My grandfather, who was born in 1936, lived in Virginia his entire life, and grew up attending segregated schools. He dedicated his life to public service: serving in the Army and working for the Department of the Navy. When he passed away in 2016, I decided to continue the work that he started, advocating for students and teachers across the state of Virginia.
At the time of his death, my grandfather was also the vice president of the Fredericksburg chapter of the NAACP. The Rev. Josh Cole shares the values of public service that my grandfather instilled in me. He served as president of the Stafford chapter of the NAACP, and he cares deeply about youth and their access to education.
One of Josh’ Cole’s top priorities is to ensure that schools receive fair funding because that’s never been the case in our state. It wasn’t when my grandfather was forced to go a school deemed “separate but equal,” and it sure isn’t now.
We can’t expect students to succeed at the same rate if we aren’t giving them the same resources and the same opportunities for success. The fact is that some students are being set up to fail, and that’s unacceptable.
Families in Fredericksburg deserve a delegate who will fight for all of them, regardless of what school they’re zoned for. Josh Cole will be that delegate.
Langston Carter
Fredericksburg
