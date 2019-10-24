Collins is best pick for KG sheriff
We recommend T.C. Collins to be the next King George County sheriff because he is committed to strengthening our county’s relational ties.
King George has seen a lot of movement in the past decade. While there are always recognizable faces from generations that helped build this county, there are also new citizens who have chosen King George as their forever home.
Collins knows how to bridge the gap between old and new faces. He has a proven track record of doing this, especially in his involvement as an elected School Board member.
He takes the time to listen, empathize and take action to advocate for all students’ best interests. He works collaboratively with fellow board members and King George citizens to execute the best way to help our county work.
Joe & Jackie De Bernard
King George
