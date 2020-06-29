‘Color revolution’ author made two major errors
The author of “America experiencing its own version of a color revolution” [June 27] committed two major errors in his/her zeal to advance a liberal narrative based on emotion and falsehood.
The first error used slavery as a determinant to label the Confederacy an “authoritarian regime” while stating that the U.S. was not. Elementary research reveals that the U.S. was also a slave nation throughout the short life of the Confederacy.
The second egregious error is parroting as fact the unconfirmed revisionist theory that Southern monuments were erected to assert “dominance” over blacks. This false narrative claims that millions of Southerners were so terrified of a downtrodden minority circa 1900 that they needed to erect thousands of expensive totems to maintain their supremacy.
This is perhaps one of the most absurd theories ever postulated, yet one that resonated with history-ignorant, impressionable youth.
In fact, the statues were usually erected to commemorate anniversaries of victories, defeats, birthplaces, or deaths of famous generals or soldiers. Union and Confederate veterans were putting up statues across America during that era.
If the South’s statues were erected solely to dominate blacks, what was the reason for thousands of Northern statues? Oops, that throws an uncomfortable wrench into the racist statue theory, doesn’t it?
The truth is that the Southern statues were put up to honor men who were held in great esteem for defending their homes against a powerful and authoritarian North that was determined to hold them in the Union at the point of a bayonet.
The citizens and veterans who put up the Southern statues of heroes would have considered it dishonorable to erect them as mere boogeymen to frighten a small minority of poor, helpless blacks.
This piece represents what is wrong with American journalism—writers who fail to do research and then mislead readers with falsehoods.
Steve Sylvia
Orange
